מיכאל פואה עם התפילין בדיון מתוך השידור

The chairman of the “Choosing Family" organization, Michael Fuah appeared before the Supreme Court on Wednesday wearing tefillin during a hearing on the organization’s petition regarding posthumous sperm extraction.

Justice Noam Solberg commented on Fuah’s unusual appearance, noting that petitioners appearing before the court wearing tefillin was “not a routine occurrence." Fuah explained that two months ago he accepted upon himself to wear tefillin throughout the day.

Solberg said the practice was interesting, noting that wearing tefillin all day requires maintaining an atmosphere of holiness. Fuah responded that only frivolous or inappropriate activities constitute a distraction from the mitzvah.

Chief Justice Yitzhak Amit remarked that the practice was “very unusual" and said he was glad Fuah viewed the Supreme Court as a holy place.