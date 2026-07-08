Two years ago, this family lost a fourteen-year-old daughter. This year, doctors told her mother she has cancer. Rivka Ben Moshe is a single mom raising nine children, and every month she is forced to choose between the treatment that keeps her alive and the food on her children's table. The doctors have now said the treatment cannot wait.

To help Rivka start treatment today, click here now

The Ben Moshe children have already survived the worst thing a family can. Two years ago, they lost their sister. She was fourteen. Now they are watching their mother grow weaker, and they are terrified of losing her too. Adina, one of the daughters, wrote, "My mother has been there for us through the hardest times, and now, we are watching her grow weaker and weaker".

The money runs out the same way every month. Rivka's treatments cost more than the family can carry, so the choice becomes medicine or groceries, and lately the rent has slipped behind on top of it. If they cannot catch up, they could lose their home while their mother is fighting for her life.

The reason this cannot wait is medical. In the family's own words, the doctors told them the treatments must begin now, before the money is even in hand. "We already lost a sister. Don't let us lose our mother, too", the children wrote.

So far, $12,413 has come in toward a $100,000 goal. That leaves $87,587 still to raise, and the treatment clock is already running. The fundraisers have asked donors to give generously, $360 or more, where they can, because the situation is that urgent.

Add your gift now, while there is still time to help

The children asked for one thing: that their mother not have to face this alone. A gift today tells nine children that when it mattered, people did not look away.

Give now and help save Rivka's life. Click here

*Every donation is tax-deductible.*