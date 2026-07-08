Dozens of rabbis and community leaders in Tzfat have signed a public letter calling for the immediate cancellation of public transportation services operating during Shabbat, arguing that the buses violate the city's longstanding status quo and threaten its Jewish character.

In the letter, the rabbis expressed alarm over the launch of public bus services during Shabbat, writing, "We have heard a report that has shaken the city, that here in Tzfat Shabbat has been publicly desecrated through the operation of public buses." They said the development demands a united public response.

The rabbis urged residents to join the effort to preserve the sanctity of Shabbat, stating, "It is our duty to stand together at this hour as one person, for the sanctity of the city and the sanctity of Shabbat, so that outsiders do not break through."

The rabbis called on government officials, local authorities, and those responsible for operating the transportation services to halt the initiative and restore the previous arrangement. "We appeal to everyone who has the power to prevent these actions to stand in the breach and act to preserve Shabbat in its entirety, as has been the custom in our city since ancient times," they wrote.

The appeal follows demonstrations held in Tzfat last Shabbat against the operation of public transportation during the holy day. Several protesters were arrested during the demonstrations.

The protests have centered on three regional bus routes operated by Netiv Express: Route 361 to Haifa, Route 511 to Kiryat Shmona, and Route 367 to Nahariya. The routes begin departing from Tzfat at approximately 6:00 p.m., around two and a half hours before Shabbat concludes.