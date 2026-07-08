זיני: ״יש לי אג׳נדה, אני רוצה לקדם אותה" צילום: דוברות

Leaked audio from a conference attended by Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) Director David Zini, exposed by i24NEWS on Tuesday evening, sheds light on his sharp criticism of the bureaucratic echelons.

"I have an agenda, and I intend to advance it - that is my job," Zini said. "The elected echelon doesn't truly possess the capability to manage the frameworks they are entrusted with, and it is evident that people have confused their roles. Ministers can instruct - and it will take eight months to execute the task. I perform damage control on the ground. I agreed to become director of the Shin Bet because of the ability to remain loyal to the elected leadership."

Zini added, "The reason I agreed is that on this specific issue, I felt highly qualified, perhaps more so than many other good candidates: the ability to remain loyal to the elected echelon. I have an internal engine, I have a worldview, and I am no puppet blowing in the wind. I have an agenda, I want to advance it, and that is my responsibility."

זיני: ״עם כל הכבוד והחשיבות לעורכי הדין והמשפטנים - הם כלי עזר״ צילום: דוברות

Zini also leveled criticism at the judicial system. "Look at how many lawyers we have - and they turn out monsters that trample on human rights, individual liberties, growth, the economy, prosperity, national security - in every imaginable direction. They frequently weaponize human rights and individual liberties, but it's absolute nonsense. They harm and crush lives in the name of all sorts of procedures and regulations, often not out of malice. Please, apply common sense before anything else. With all due respect to the importance of lawyers and jurists, they are merely tools."