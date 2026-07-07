נתניהו בביקור פצועי צה"ל בבית החולים רמב"ם עומר מירון, לע"מ; סטילס: קובי גדעון

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday visited wounded IDF regular and reserve soldiers at Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa.

Accompanied by Rambam Director General Dr. Michal Mekel, the Prime Minister remarked on the unity that he has seen in the country, saying that "there is far more unity within the nation than is reflected in the Knesset. Much more unity, much broader, much deeper, and I believe this is a strong foundation for the future, and you represent that."

Netanyahu addressed the troops: "I admire you, and I am always inspired by your spirit. I am not just saying this superficially. I am truly inspired. I know you are going on a difficult journey. It is not easy, but your spirit is tremendous."

He concluded by praising the medical teams at the hospital: "I don't think there is anywhere else in the world that provides better care. On the contrary, I say there is nowhere else in the world that delivers with this level of skill, speed, spirit, and success. Therefore, I wish you both good health and a full recovery."

credit: קובי גדעון, לע"מ

credit: קובי גדעון, לע"מ

credit: קובי גדעון, לע"מ

credit: קובי גדעון, לע"מ