נתניהו בבסיס חיפה של חיל הים עומר מירון, לע"מ; סטילס: קובי גדעון

Today Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the Haifa Naval Base, together with the Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Eyal Harel.

During the visit, the Prime Minister received an operational briefing on the navy's activities and spoke with the fighters at the base.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu [translated from Hebrew]: "I am here at the Haifa port, at the naval base with the Commander of the Navy. I received a comprehensive briefing on our capabilities, and they are impressive. You can see some of them here. I have set a simple goal: The goal of the Navy, and of the State of Israel, is to ensure the shipping lanes and the freedom of maritime trade, which are so vital to the State of Israel. I am impressed by what you have done so far, and by what you plan to do together with the rest of the security forces. I wish you great success."