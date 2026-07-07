Israel climbed to eighth place globally for inward investment projects per capita into the United Kingdom in 2025-2026, up from ninth place in 2024-2025, according to new figures published by the UK Department for Business and Trade (DBT).

The report showed that Israeli companies generated 16 inward investment projects into the UK during 2025-2026, with 14 of those projects supported by the British Embassy Israel's DBT team.

According to the figures, Israel ranked eighth globally for inward investment projects per capita, surpassing all G7 economies on that measure. Israel also ranked seventh in Europe for inward investment projects per capita, up from eighth in 2024-2025 and 10th in 2023-2024. By total number of inward investment projects, Israel ranked 11th in Europe and 17th globally.

The DBT said the figures demonstrate continued confidence among Israeli businesses in the UK market and reflect sustained commercial engagement between the two countries.

The results come as the UK continues to implement its new Industrial Strategy, a ten-year plan focused on sectors including digital technologies, life sciences, advanced manufacturing, clean energy, and financial services. According to the DBT, the strategy is designed to provide businesses and investors with long-term certainty to invest, scale, and grow.

The report stated that Israeli companies continue to be attracted by the UK's research and innovation capabilities, access to capital, global connectivity, highly skilled workforce and stable business environment.

The DBT also said that while the number of investment projects is lower than in previous years, supported investments are increasingly concentrated in higher-value opportunities. Across all markets, DBT-supported projects in 2025-2026 generated £37.8 billion in capital expenditure commitments and an estimated £6.1 billion in gross value added.

Chargé d'affaires at the British Embassy in Tel Aviv, Thomas Phipps MBE, said, "These results are a positive indication of continued confidence among Israeli businesses in the UK market. The UK's Modern Industrial Strategy provides the long-term clarity and stability that innovative companies seek when making investment decisions. Israeli businesses are choosing to invest, expand and build partnerships in the UK because they recognise significant opportunities in sectors that will shape the global economy over the coming decade."

Department for Business and Trade Country Director in Israel Debbie Shapiro said, "Our role is to help ambitious companies access those opportunities and connect them with the UK's world-leading innovation, investment and commercial ecosystem. Looking ahead, initiatives such as the ScaIL UK programme, which supports high-growth Israeli technology companies seeking to establish and expand operations in the UK, together with increased collaboration in sectors aligned with the new UK Industrial Strategy, are expected to further strengthen the UK-Israel economic partnership."