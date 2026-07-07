The Israeli-American Council (IAC) announced on Tuesday that CEO Elan S. Carr will conclude his tenure on September 30, following three years leading the organization. He will continue serving the IAC in a strategic capacity, helping advance its mission and expand its impact across the United States.

The IAC Board of Trustees said it will conduct a comprehensive search for a new CEO while ensuring a smooth leadership transition.

Carr reflected on his longstanding connection to the organization, noting that his involvement began years before becoming CEO.

“My journey with the IAC began many years ago when my father was one of the founders of the IAC, alongside a group that continues to guide and lead this incredible organization. The IAC Leadership and team built something that far exceeded their initial expectations," Carr said.

He expressed appreciation to those who supported the organization's growth during his tenure.

“I have the deepest gratitude to my colleagues in organizational leadership, the unwavering support of hundreds of supporters, the visionary generosity of the remarkable Adelson family, the dedication of thousands of volunteers, and the exceptional Team IAC from whom I draw inspiration every single day," he stated.

“Having served as CEO for the past three years, I believe this is the right moment to seek new challenges, continue growing, and explore exciting opportunities ahead," Carr added.

Carr, who previously served as the US Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism and as a Los Angeles Deputy District Attorney, assumed leadership of the IAC in October 2023. During his tenure, he guided the organization through a period marked by significant challenges and expansion, including nationwide mobilization following the October 7 Hamas terrorist attacks, campaigns on college campuses aimed at combating anti-Israel and antisemitic activity, and initiatives addressing antisemitism in schools and local communities.

The organization said that under Carr's leadership it expanded its reach, strengthened community engagement, and increased opportunities for education, leadership development, and connection to Israel. The IAC also sharpened its focus on its mission of building an engaged and united Israeli-American community that strengthens both the Jewish people and the State of Israel.

IAC Board Co-Chairs Tal Shuster and Dr. Avi Almozlino praised Carr's leadership and said his contributions would have a lasting impact on the organization.

“Elan’s unwavering commitment to our mission, community, and team has left a lasting impact. Following October 7, Elan led our organization with remarkable strength, vision, and compassion, guiding our community through one of the most challenging periods in its history," they said.

“His visionary outlook has helped shape the IAC into what it is today. Elan will forever be part of the IAC community, and while we celebrate the conclusion of his term as CEO, we are also grateful that his journey with the IAC will continue in a new strategic capacity, helping promote its mission and expanding its impact nationwide."

The board members added that they are confident the organization will continue to build on its recent achievements.

“Our empowered and growing IAC eagerly anticipates welcoming a new CEO and continuing to build upon the organization's achievements. The Board is fully committed to further advancing the IAC mission and broadening its impact in the years ahead," they said.