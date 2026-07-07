Rabbanit Naomi Hadari, 91, has passed away.

Hadari was the wife of the late Rabbi Yeshayahu Hadari, the longtime head of Yeshivat Hakotel, daughter to Rabbi Chaim Rakover, and sister of Prof. Nahum Rakover, Rabbi Baruch Rakover, and author Simcha Raz. She is also a granddaughter of the Mandelbaum family.

Hadari worked as a social worker before later heading a department at Israel's National Insurance Institute (Bituach Leumi).

Together with her husband, she was among the pioneers who renewed Jewish settlement in Jerusalem's Old City following its liberation in 1967.

For decades, the Hadari home was open to students of Yeshivat Hakotel, who found there a warm and welcoming home, and absorbed its atmosphere of Torah and holiness.

Hadari is survived by a large family, all of whom are devoted Torah-observant Jews. Her daughters are Esther Grossberg, Penina Feig, and Dr. Hanna Hendler, a literature lecturer at Bar-Ilan University. Her sons-in-law are Rabbi Aryeh Hendler, Rabbi Motti Feig, and Rabbi Avigdor Grossberg.