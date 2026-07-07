Here's the number that stops you cold: every single book in this sale is 50% off, the lowest price ArtScroll has ever put on them. Not a clearance rack. Not last year's overstock. The Shas, the Chumashim, the cookbooks, the kids' books - half price, for one week only, then gone. Most people will scroll past, assume it's the usual "sale," and miss the one chance in five decades to build their shelf for half the cost. What comes next is why that would be a mistake.

To shop this week's 50 seforim at their lowest price ever - enter here now

This isn't a single sale. It's five. From July 7th through August 9th, ArtScroll is putting 50 different books on sale each week - 250 seforim in total across the five weeks, every one of them at 50% off. Each week's selection lasts exactly seven days. Once a title sells out or the week ends, that price is gone and it does not come back.

The reason it exists at all is straightforward. When DansDeals saw ArtScroll was marking its 50th anniversary, they pushed the publisher to do something extraordinary to match the milestone. On the strength of previous sales the two ran together, ArtScroll agreed to a discount it has never offered in its history.

Then it got bigger. ArtScroll committed to giving away more than $50,000 in prizes - and in classic DansDeals fashion, entry is completely free with no purchase necessary. Each week, one winner takes a $10,000 ArtScroll gift card, on top of more than $10,000 in additional weekly prizes: digital libraries, one-of-a-kind book sets, and items and experiences that aren't sold online at all.

You enter once, and that single entry counts toward all five weekly giveaways. Winners are announced live each week.

To enter the giveaway for over $50,000 in prizes - free entry here

The math is simple and it works against waiting. Five weeks. Fifty books each week. One week of availability apiece. When a week closes, its prices are retired for good - this is a genuine once-in-50-years event, not a recurring promotion. The sets people have waited years to justify buying are, this week, half of what they've ever cost.

Week one is live now. Fifty titles, seven days, then the next fifty take their place.

To shop this week's sale and enter for $50,000+ in prizes before titles sell out - get instant access here.