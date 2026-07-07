In 1976, Israel was admired because it refused to abandon Jews.

In 2024, it was condemned by many because it refused to abandon them.

Almost everything that follows flows from those two sentences.

The change wasn’t simply political, it was cultural, philosophical, it was even Jewish.

When Entebbe succeeded, Jewish communities around the world celebrated openly. There was no expectation that Jews should first apologise for Israel. No expectation that they should balance their relief with an explanation of why they understood the grievances of the hijackers. No expectation that rescuing Jewish hostages required a moral disclaimer.

The overwhelming emotion was simple, they’re home.

Half a century later, many Jews experienced something very different. Support for Israel’s rescue of its own hostages increasingly came with an expectation of qualification. Before expressing relief, many felt compelled to acknowledge Israel’s faults. Before celebrating the return of hostages, many felt pressure to apologise for the state that had rescued them.

Read President Ford’s words after Entebbe and the overwhelming emotion is satisfaction that innocent people had been saved. Read many official reactions after Nuseirat and a different pattern emerges.

“We welcome the release of the hostages, but..."

That single word, but, tells a story.

In 1976, relief was often the beginning and the end of the sentence. By 2024, relief increasingly required qualification.

Whether one believes that qualification was justified or not is almost beside the point. Its very existence tells us something about how dramatically the moral and political landscape had changed.

Zionism, once understood by many as the national liberation movement of the Jewish people, had become, in much of Western discourse, synonymous with colonialism, racism and oppression. The Jewish homeland became the Jewish oppressor, while Jewish self-defence became uniquely suspect.

After the deadliest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, many Jews found themselves accused not because they celebrated murder, but because they celebrated rescue.

Think about that for a moment.

More Jews were murdered on 7th October than on any day since the Holocaust, hundreds more were kidnapped, families watched parents, children and grandparents dragged into Gaza to face torture, sexual violence and captivity.

Yet the expectation placed upon Israel by much of the international community was unlike that demanded of almost any other democracy. If rescuing your own citizens risks too many civilian casualties because terrorists have embedded themselves among civilians, then perhaps your citizens should remain where they are.

That expectation would have been unimaginable in 1976.

The Jewish state was created because Jewish history had demonstrated, catastrophically, what happens when Jews lack both sovereignty and the means to defend themselves. After the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, many seemed to believe that lesson should be forgotten.

Entebbe taught the world that Jews would never again be abandoned. Nuseirat revealed how many people now believed they should have been.

This is not an argument against criticising Israel. Criticise governments, criticise military strategy, criticise political leaders. Every democracy should expect that scrutiny. It is, however, an argument against changing the moral principles by which democracies are judged.

Because if we conclude that the rescue of hostages becomes illegitimate simply because terrorists have made the rescue sufficiently costly, then we hand every terrorist organisation in the world a blueprint.

Hide behind civilians, kidnap innocents, raise the price of rescue. Wait for democracies to decide that saving their own people is no longer worth the condemnation.

Fifty years ago, the world looked at Entebbe and saw a democracy refusing to abandon its citizens. Almost fifty years later, much of the world looked at Nuseirat and asked whether those citizens should have been rescued at all.

Last week I wondered whether the world would celebrate Entebbe if it happened today. Then I realised we already know the answer.

On 8th June 2024, Israel carried out another hostage rescue and four innocent people came home. The bravery was no less extraordinary, the intelligence no less remarkable, the moral dilemma no less impossible. Yet the judgement could scarcely have been more different.

Fifty years ago, Israel was admired because it refused to abandon Jews. Today, it is too often condemned for refusing to abandon them.

The operation changed remarkably little, it was the world that did.