A preliminary hearing opened on Monday as state prosecutors began laying out their case to prove there is sufficient evidence to try a 23-year-old Utah resident for capital murder in the assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk.

The initial day of testimony focused heavily on physical markings recovered from a nearby building structure and multimedia recordings capturing the moments surrounding the fatal shooting, reported The Associated Press.

Taking the stand as the state's opening witness, former Utah Valley University Police Officer Christopher Bagley recounted his firsthand view of the September 10 tragedy, which occurred while the prominent young conservative leader was addressing a gathering of several thousand attendees.

Shortly after the single gunshot rang out, Bagley inspected an elevated gravel surface overlooking the venue. He testified that the area bore distinct physical depressions indicating someone had assumed a prone position with an unobstructed line of sight directed at Kirk.

“It looks like a sniper pad," Bagley testified during the proceedings, clarifying that “you’ve got markings of elbows, knees and feet."

The 23-year-old defendant, Tyler Robinson , sat quietly in full restraints alongside his legal team while reviewing the state's digital exhibits on a desk monitor. Facing charges of aggravated murder, Robinson turned himself in to local law enforcement the morning after the incident but has yet to enter a formal plea.

Though the defense has repeatedly lobbied state District Judge Tony Graf to eliminate capital punishment as a sentencing option, those attempts have been rejected.

While the first phase of the five-day hearing yielded no major surprises, prosecutors introduced fresh surveillance clips tracking Robinson's vehicle movements on September 10 and 11. They also revealed details of an alleged confession note Robinson left for his domestic partner and roommate, which reportedly stated, “I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I’m going to take it."

State authorities added that the defendant followed up with text messages claiming he targeted the turning Point USA co-founder because he "had enough of his hatred."

The defense team, led by attorney Kathryn Nester, challenged the handling of an unrecovered pistol holster spotted at the scene, reminding the court that Utah permits open firearm carry without licensing. Nester also successfully blocked a consolidated campus surveillance package, proving to Judge Graf that certain frames had been digitally modified with colored circles and zoom enhancements. The state agreed to re-submit a clean, unedited version on Tuesday.

As the multi-day hearing progresses, state prosecutors intend to validate their capital murder trajectory by introducing matching forensic DNA evidence scraped from the trigger of the recovered rifle, official medical examiner reports, and arguments that the public shooting explicitly endangered thousands of innocent campus bystanders - a condition required to trigger the death penalty under state statutes.