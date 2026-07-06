כוחות הביטחון פועלים בקלקיליהדוברות המשטרה

Border Police officers, assisted by IDF troops, on Monday evening rescued ten Israeli civilians who had entered the city of Qalqilya in an attempt to locate a motorcycle that had been stolen from them.

According to police, the civilians unlawfully entered Area A after a motorcycle stolen from the town of Elad was suspected to have been moved to the area.

Police reported that once the civilians were identified as Israelis, dozens of Arabs began gathering around them, attempting to separate the four vehicles they were traveling in and surround them. Following reports of the incident, Border Police and IDF forces were rushed to the scene.

Upon arrival, the forces deployed riot dispersal means and formed a buffer between the crowd and the civilians. Concurrently, forces worked to rescue all ten Israelis, who were safely extracted from the city and transferred to security forces for further questioning and investigation.

Later in the operation, Border Police officers located the stolen motorcycle and returned it to its owner. The defense establishment reiterated that the entry of Israeli citizens into Area A is strictly prohibited by law and poses a direct threat to their lives.