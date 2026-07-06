Following the lifting of a gag order, the involvement of the Bedouin Reconnaissance Battalion in several cases involving the smuggling of goods into Gaza has been made public.

According to a report by i24NEWS, eight soldiers from the battalion's chain of command have been charged in separate smuggling cases in which they allegedly earned tens of millions of shekels.

It was reported Sunday night that authorities uncovered a large-scale smuggling operation through which goods worth hundreds of millions of shekels were transferred into Gaza. According to the report, the shipments included dual-use materials and steel ball bearings allegedly used by terrorist organizations to manufacture explosive devices.

One of the investigations reportedly centers on the nephew of the man expected to succeed Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. The report also claims that the son of a Gaza-based merchant served in the IDF and was involved in the operation. One truck allegedly carried around 20,000 steel ball bearings, while another transported goods valued at approximately 200 million shekels.

According to the report, the smugglers were aware that Hamas imposes a 20% tax on prohibited goods entering the Gaza Strip.

The IDF said it views smuggling into Gaza with the utmost seriousness, particularly in cases involving active-duty or reserve soldiers.

The military added that the Military Police Criminal Investigation Division, the Military Advocate General's Corps, and other security agencies will continue investigating the cases and work to bring those responsible to justice.

Regarding the involvement of the Bedouin Reconnaissance Battalion, the IDF said: "Following these incidents, significant lessons have been learned. Battalion 585 is undergoing an ongoing strengthening process that includes reinforcing command standards, deepening values-based leadership, and improving operational readiness at all levels."