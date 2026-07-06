Dr. Alex Grobman is the senior resident scholar at the John C. Danforth Society, a member of the Council of Scholars for Peace in the Middle East, and on the advisory board of The National Christian Leadership Conference of Israel. He holds an MA and PhD from The Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

Modern secular societies, including much of secular Jewish Jewry, face a profound cultural conceptual barrier when trying to comprehend the true nature of theological radicalism. In secularized environments, political conflicts are almost exclusively analyzed through material lenses such as territorial borders, economic resources, or historical grievances.

Because secular individuals operate within a framework of human-made laws and pragmatic diplomacy, they naturally assume that their adversaries share this same rational outlook. They often dismiss radical religious rhetoric as mere political posturing or historical metaphor, failing to grasp the psychological reality of divine absolutism. They struggle to accept that for an ideologically driven adversary, an explicitly violent or brutal passage is not a relic of the past, but an active, literal divine revelation that must be taken seriously as a non-negotiable religious imperative.

This creates a conceptual barrier within secular Jewish discourse, where text and tradition have historically been approached through a lens of debate, interpretation, and adaptation. Because secular Jews are accustomed to viewing texts contextually rather than dogmatically, they frequently project this mindset onto Islam's theological fanatics who recognize no such nuance.

When an adversary views an act of brutality not as a crime, but as an unalterable command from God, human conscience and secular logic are bypassed; the perpetrator feels only a sense of sacred fulfillment. By treating a metaphysical war mandated by heaven as if it were a negotiable property dispute, secular Jews consistently miscalculate the threat. Secular Jews must learn to take the religious claims of their adversaries literally.

The Epistemological Impasse: How Secular Analytics Misread Theological Ideology

The prevailing methodologies of international relations and sociology suffer from a structural, Eurocentric secular bias. Mainstream analytical models operate on the assumption that religion has been permanently privatized or relegated to a secondary cultural variable. Consequently, secular analysts routinely fall victim to an epiphenomenal reductionism, misinterpreting theological frameworks as mere masks for materialist concerns.

When confronted with radical movements, these analysts treat religious rhetoric as superficial built upon underlying socio-economic grievances, territorial disputes, or anti-colonial resistance. It fails to grasp that for the radical terrorists, the theological text is not a rationalization of geopolitical ambitions, but the primary, non-negotiable driver of them. This analytical failure is deeply compounded by what can be termed the "rationalist projection trap." Because secular academics and policymakers operate within a utilitarian framework of cost-benefit analysis, human-made laws, and compromise, they project this behavior onto true believers. This creates a severe blind spot regarding the reality of divine absolutism.

In a secularized mindset, violent scriptural passages are easily historicized, contextualized, or dismissed as archaic metaphors. However, within the framework of totalitarian religiosity, these texts are treated as timeless, unalterable commands directly issued by God. When a brutal act is successfully integrated into a framework of divine revelation, the individual's moral conscience is replaced by a sacred imperative. The person does not experience the psychological weight of committing a crime; rather, the transcendent validation of fulfilling a cosmic duty.

The Specific Vulnerability of Secular Jewish Discourse

This conceptual barrier becomes particularly acute-and exceptionally dangerous-when observed within modern secular Jewish discourse. Jewish intellectual history is profoundly defined by a textual tradition of argumentation, multi-vocal debate, and adaptive interpretation, typified by the Talmudic and subsequent rabbinic traditions. Historically, Jewish engagement with sacred text has prioritized the evolution of law (Halakha) through human agency, consensus, and contextual application, which easily translated into the highly critical, historical-literary approach of secularized Jewish intelligentsia.

However, this distinct cultural heritage creates a specific cognitive vulnerability. Because secular Jews are accustomed to viewing text through a lens of continuous re-interpretation and moral self-correction, they unconsciously project this fluid, hermeneutical flexibility onto adversarial ideological movements.

When dealing with a radicalized opponent whose theological core demands total, uncritical submission (taqlid) to an uncompromising, exclusionary mandate, the secular Jewish community frequently miscalculates the existential stakes. They approach a total cosmic war-which the adversary defines in absolute terms of total elimination-as if it were a standard, negotiable property dispute that can be arbitrated through economic incentives, territorial compromises, or diplomatic conciliation.

This asymmetry in worldview means that while one side is playing a pragmatic game of earthly geopolitics, the other is executing a sacred blueprint for eternity. To survive an encounter with totalizing theological ideologies, secular Jewish analysts must transcend their own rationalist echo chambers. They must overcome the prejudice that views religious conviction as primitive or insincere, and begin to take the explicitly stated theological goals of their adversaries completely literally.

The Anatomy of the Projection Trap: Historical Miscalculations from Oslo to Tehran

The "rationalist projection trap" is not merely a theoretical flaw; it has consistently driven catastrophic foreign policy decisions, most notably exemplified by the Oslo Accords and the Western diplomatic approach to the Islamic Republic of Iran. This trap occurs when secular statesmen look into the mirror of international diplomacy and mistake their own pragmatic, compromise-driven reflection for that of their theological adversaries.

In both the Oslo peace process of the 1990s and the decades-long diplomatic engagement with Tehran, Western and secular Israeli analysts operated under the foundational assumption that all geopolitical actors are ultimately driven by the same material desires: economic stability, national sovereignty, and the welfare of their citizenry.

By treating cosmic, religiously mandated imperatives as negotiable real estate transactions or standard trade disputes, secular policymakers committed a dangerous miscalculation that fundamentally destabilized the Middle East.

In the case of the Oslo Accords, the secular Israeli and Western architectural framework was built upon the premise that offering territorial concessions and economic self-governance would satisfy Palestinian Arab national aspirations and yield a stable, peaceful neighbor. Secular analysts systematically dismissed or minimized the explicit, religiously framed rhetoric of absolute rejectionism emanating from groups like Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, as well as the dual-track messaging of secular-nationalist leaders who frequently invoked sacred symbols of permanent warfare.

Because secular negotiators viewed the conflict through a post-Enlightenment lens of rational state-building, they could not comprehend that to a theological actor, the land was not a bundle of real estate assets to be divided, but an indivisible, sacred trust (Waqf) that no human had the authority to barter away. By projecting their own desire for a pragmatic, peaceful settlement onto an adversary bound by what they perceived as a divine mandate to eliminate the Jewish state, the architects of Oslo mistook tactical pauses for genuine ideological moderation, ultimately leading to the catastrophic violence of the Second Intifada.

A parallel, and ongoing, manifestation of this projection trap defines the West’s catastrophic misreading of the Islamic Republic of Iran. For decades, secular Western analysts and diplomats have operating under the illusion that Iran’s regime is fundamentally a rational, state actor that can be integrated into the global community through economic incentives, security guarantees, and diplomatic treaties like the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). This framework persistently treats Iran's apocalyptic, Twelver Shia eschatology-which envisions the violent purification of the world to prepare for the return of the Hidden Mahdi-as mere rhetorical window dressing designed for domestic consumption.

Secular policymakers, trapped in their own materialist paradigms, fail to grasp that the regime’s pursuit of regional hegemony and nuclear capabilities is driven not by traditional security anxieties, but by a profound sense of cosmic mission.

When Western diplomats offer sanctions relief and economic integration, they assume the Iranian leadership values GDP growth over ideological purity; in reality, the regime views these material concessions merely as divine windfalls to be weaponized in service of their ultimate, non-negotiable religious imperatives. By failing to take the regime's theological declarations literally, the secular West has repeatedly subsidized the very forces dedicated to its destruction.

Conclusion: The Cost of the Secular Illusion

The catastrophic failures of the Oslo Accords and the ongoing diplomatic miscalculations regarding Iran ultimately expose the lethal stakes of the secular Jewish projection trap.

This analytical vulnerability is deeply rooted in what psychiatrist and historian Kenneth Levin describes as a psychological coping mechanism, where besieged communities internalize the indictments of their adversaries and convince themselves that changing their own behavior can pacify totalizing hatred.

As Levin notes in The Oslo Syndrome, secular Jewish elites frequently fall prey to the illusion that "if Israel only does the right thing, peace will come," a delusion that treats an existential, religiously mandated conflict as a mere misunderstanding.

By filtering a cosmic war through a therapeutic, rationalist lens, secular Jewish analysts effectively look at an adversary driven by perceived divine commands and see only a mirror image of their own pragmatic desires. They mistakenly assume that their opponent’s ultimate goals are material-such as statehood, economic stability, or civic prosperity-and that these goals can be negotiated through territorial compromise.

This refusal to take the theological dimensions of radical ideology literally remains the defining blind spot of modern secular analysis. When an adversary views a brutal text not as an archaic metaphor but as an unalterable, divine revelation, ordinary human conscience and secular logic are entirely bypassed.

The perpetrator of violence is not seeking a seat at a Westphalian diplomatic table; they are fulfilling what they believe to be a sacred, non-negotiable imperative to erase the "eternal enemy." To continue treating a metaphysical war mandated by heaven as a standard property dispute is to ensure ongoing strategic blindness.

If secular Jewish intellectual and political circles are to navigate an increasingly perilous global landscape, they must transcend their own rationalist echo chambers, overcome the prejudice that dismisses religious conviction as insincere, and finally learn to believe their adversaries when they speak in the language of divine command.