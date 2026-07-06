חיסול מפקד במחלקת האימונים דובר צה"ל

Overnight (Monday), the IDF struck in northern Gaza Strip and eliminated the terrorist Fadi Falah Ashour Daghmash, a commander in the Training Department of Hamas' military wing.

Daghmash led various training programs, with a particular emphasis on training Hamas' Nukhba forces in the years leading up to the October 7th Massacre, and was among those who directed combat operations against IDF troops in the Gaza Strip.

In recent months, Daghmash advanced additional attacks and sought to restore the operational capabilities of the Hamas terrorist organization.

The terrorist posed a threat to IDF troops operating in the Gaza Strip and was eliminated in an aerial strike.

Prior to the strike, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance.

IDF troops under the Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat.