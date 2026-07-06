The Jewish-Austrian artist Alon Yishai, a former president of the Jewish Students’ Association in Austria, was violently assaulted and verbally abused a few days ago in central Vienna.

The incident occurred shortly after he took part in an academic-artistic tour during which spray chalk was used and “shame" stickers were placed on the monument of Karl Lueger, the late-19th-century mayor of Vienna. Lueger is widely regarded as one of the most prominent promoters of antisemitism in Austria and was praised by Adolf Hitler in Mein Kampf.

Around 20 police officers arrived at the scene during the protest activity, which included lecturers and public intellectuals. Authorities later filed charges against Yishai and the vice rector of the University of the Arts on suspicion of disturbing public order and property damage.

According to a report in the Austrian newspaper Der Standard, eyewitnesses said police instructed Yishai to clean the monument himself. The police stated they have no confirmation of this claim. Yishai reportedly refused, arguing that the markings were made with chalk and could be easily washed off with water.

Tensions escalated after police left the area. A passerby reportedly asked Yishai about his origin, and upon learning he was Jewish, told him: “You are the shame of Austria."

Another individual then allegedly joined in, physically and verbally attacking participants in the tour. He was reported to have spat at them while shouting antisemitic insults, including “Jewish pigs," and saying “Hitler was an idol."

“It is shocking to see large police forces deployed over spray chalk, only for people to be left unprotected moments later and subjected to brutal antisemitic violence," said Milli Li Rabinovich, chair of the Jewish Students’ Association, who was present at the scene.

Yishai said the incident demonstrates that the monument-whose removal has been demanded for years by Jewish community representatives and Holocaust survivors-continues to perpetuate and fuel antisemitism.