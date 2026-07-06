The Israeli legal group, Shurat HaDin Law Center, announced today that it has submitted a formal complaint to the U.S. Department of Justice, calling for the opening of a federal national security investigation into an organization, its officers, representatives, funders, and affiliated organizations. It additionally calls on the U.S. to sanction the group and its leaders.

The complaint calls on the federal Department of Justice to launch an investigation in coordination with the FBI, the U.S. Department of State, the U.S. Department of the Treasury, and the Office of Foreign Assets Control into the organization, its officers, funders, service providers, and affiliated operatives. The investigation should determine who funds, directs, coordinates, services, and benefits from the campaign; whether its activities are connected to Hezbollah, Iran, the IRGC, Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the Houthis, or any sanctioned person or entity; whether its campaign against Israeli, American, and dual-national service members involves doxing, cyberstalking, harassment, threats, conspiracy, material support, or misuse of communications systems; and whether U.S. financial institutions, platforms, professional service providers, or nonprofit intermediaries are facilitating the campaign.

The complaint further requests determining whether the organization and its network are acting on behalf of foreign principals and thus operating in violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act, receiving support from hostile foreign actors, or providing services that benefit designated terrorist organizations, including Hezbollah and Iran-backed entities.

As the letter states: "Perhaps the most troubling unanswered question surrounding the organization is who finances and directs it. It presents itself as a grassroots human rights organization. Yet the scale, geographic reach, legal sophistication, investigative capabilities, media operations, multilingual litigation campaigns, international travel, data collection activities, and coordinated filings across multiple jurisdictions require significant resources."

Finally, Shurat HaDin requests federal authorities to refer the organization and its network for sanctions, designation, immigration, and interagency action if the investigation confirms terrorist-linked support, services, direction, or coordination.

Shurat HaDin describes the organization's actions as a coordinated international campaign designed to identify, track, publicly expose, intimidate, and pursue Israeli soldiers, reservists, veterans, and increasingly Israeli-American dual nationals through politically motivated criminal complaints and lawfare proceedings across multiple jurisdictions.

The submission further raises serious concerns regarding the organization's leadership, including publicly reported ties between its chairman and the Hezbollah terrorist organization, as well as alleged operational alignment with Iran-backed interests. It urges U.S. authorities to determine whether the organization's activities are coordinated, financed, or otherwise supported by designated terrorist organizations or their proxies.

"This is not human rights advocacy-it is the systematic weaponization of the legal system to terrorize the defenders of the Jewish state," said Nitsana Darshan-Leitner, founder and president of Shurat HaDin. "The same forces that finance rockets and terrorism are increasingly seeking to fight Israel in courtrooms around the world. We cannot allow organizations linked to Hezbollah and aligned with Iran's strategic objectives to exploit democratic legal systems as another battlefield against Israel and its allies."

Darshan-Leitner continued, "Today's targets are Israeli soldiers. Tomorrow they could be American servicemen and women who fight terrorism. Foreign organizations with alleged ties to terrorist movements should not be permitted to build dossiers on U.S. citizens, seek their arrest abroad, or pressure American authorities through coordinated lawfare campaigns. The Department of Justice must investigate who is funding these operations, who is directing them, and whether they are serving the interests of America's enemies."

The Shurat HaDin letter warns the Attorney General that "The threat is now plainly American. The organization has publicly pursued Israeli-American citizens and dual nationals, both in the United States and abroad."