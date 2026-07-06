A two-month-old baby girl was found unconscious this afternoon (Monday) in a residential building in Beit Shemesh.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics and EMTs provided her with medical treatment and evacuated her in critical condition to Shaare Zedek Medical Center, where doctors pronounced her dead.

According to testimonies, the baby’s older sister slept with her in the same bed and apparently unintentionally pressed on her. The circumstances of the incident are under investigation.

The police said that officers from the Beit Shemesh station who arrived at the scene opened an investigation and began collecting evidence to clarify the circumstances of the death.

MDA said that upon arrival at the scene, the infant was brought to the teams unconscious, without a pulse and not breathing. The teams began advanced resuscitation efforts, including chest compressions and ventilation.

MDA emergency medic Rafael Tolidano said: “When we arrived at the building, they brought us the baby who was unconscious, without a pulse and not breathing."

He added: “We began advanced resuscitation procedures, including compressions and ventilation, and evacuated her in an intensive care ambulance to the hospital, with her condition defined as critical."