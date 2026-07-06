$88,360 still stands between a widow with fourteen orphans and a home they can safely live in. Two months ago, Ilanit Ravia's husband died, after a long illness that moved him in and out of the hospital until the very end. She is now raising fourteen children on her own, in a house with broken cabinets, water leaks, and an air conditioner that stopped working. What her children did in his final days was caught on camera, and it is hard to watch without stopping.

To help Ilanit and her fourteen children today, give here now

In the video circulating now, the Ravia children stand around their father's hospital bed and sing to him. They kept singing through his final months, trying to bring him some comfort while he grew weaker. Ilanit wrote, "The children watched him grow frighteningly frail". The same children who sang at that bedside woke up two months ago as orphans.

Ilanit wrote, "Now those same children are orphans, and I am a widow, and we are completely alone".

Grief was only the start of it. The family was left buried in debt, in a home Ilanit calls nearly unlivable: broken cabinets, leaks, an air conditioner that no longer runs. Some days there is no money for groceries. "We don't have money for groceries", she wrote, and for a mother of fourteen that short sentence carries its own weight.

The response has already begun. In a short time, 308 people from around the world have given, in dollars, euros, and shekels, toward a $100,000 goal. Together they have raised $11,640. That leaves $88,360 still to go before Ilanit can put food on the table, clear the debts, and make the house safe for her children.

Join the 308 who have already given, add your gift here

For this family, the need is not a countdown on a screen. It is daily. Ilanit put it plainly: every day since her husband got sick has been about survival, and it still is. Fourteen children are waiting on the other side of that $88,360.

She asked for one thing. "Even if everyone who reads this gives just a little, it could truly save us", she wrote.

Give now and help a widow and her fourteen orphans, click here