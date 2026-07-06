Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz conveyed a threatening message on Monday to the Iranian regime amid the multi-day funeral procession for Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Katz noted that Israel eliminated Khamenei after he initiated and led the systematic operational plan to destroy Israel, and emphasized: "The destroyer has been destroyed."

The Defense Minister warned that any Iranian leader who attempts to promote plans or a vision for Israel's destruction will also be eliminated by the Israeli security forces.

Later in his statement, the Minister addressed reports and footage from the mass funeral in Iran, where the masses of attendees can be heard chanting hateful slogans. Katz criticized Iran's attempts to present itself to the world as moderate while at the same time promoting terrorism.

He called the chants of "death to Trump" at the funeral a terrible moral disgrace, which clearly attests to the regime's true extreme nature, behind the suits, the diplomacy, and fake smiles that they show to the West.

He praised the close cooperation with the White House and said the large-scale military campaign against Iran, led jointly by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump, had achieved its strategic objectives, removed what he described as immediate existential threats to Israel’s citizens, and inflicted severe damage on Iran’s military and strategic capabilities.