For many Americans, retiring in Israel has long been a dream. But while most retirement communities focus on buildings and amenities, a new 60+ Modern Orthodox community planned for Jerusalem's Beit HaKerem neighborhood is taking a different approach: community first.

The project is being designed specifically for English-speaking retirees who want more than just a beautiful apartment. Residents will enjoy luxury homes alongside amenities such as a pool, fitness center, rooftop terrace, community spaces, and easy access to Jerusalem's light rail. Just as importantly, the community is being built around the idea that retirement should be shared with friends, neighbors, and people who are in a similar stage of life.

Find Out More Today!

As interest in the project continues to grow, those interested are invited to learn more by speaking with a member of the project team. During a personal consultation, prospective residents can learn about the vision for the community, available residences, pricing, financing options for Americans, and the development timeline.

With strong interest already generated, now is an ideal time to explore whether this unique Modern Orthodox community could be the right place for your next chapter in Jerusalem.

To contact a member of our team, click here or call 516-201-9204 or email sales@mayson.co.il

Find out more today!