תיעוד תלישת הדגל והשלכתו בפח דוברות המשטרה

Jerusalem District Police's David Precinct officers arrested an Ofakim resident in his 20s on suspicion of tearing down an Israeli flag displayed near the Little Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City and throwing it into a garbage bin.

According to police, the suspect was arrested shortly after the incident and taken to the local police station for questioning. Following the initial investigation, his case was brought before the Jerusalem District Court, which ordered his release under restrictive conditions.

Police said they "view any harm to state symbols with great severity" and stressed that they will continue to act decisively, using all available legal means, to bring those involved to justice and maintain public order.