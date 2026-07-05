The Government on Sunday approved the proposal by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which implements the state’s commitment to continue standing alongside the survivors of the southern festivals in the long-term rehabilitation phase. As part of the decision, a plan was approved to continue and strengthen the framework of responses for the survivors of the 7 October 2023 southern festivals, aiming to ensure long-term continuity of care, rehabilitation, and employment for thousands of survivors and their families.

The new plan, totaling approximately NIS 60 million for the years 2026-2028, was formulated under the leadership of the Prime Minister's Office following comprehensive inter-ministerial staff work, data analysis, public participation, and dialogue with survivors, their families, and professionals.

The decision seeks to adapt the government response to the current stage of rehabilitation and recovery, after the initial responses provided following the October 7 terrorist attack helped establish a primary support framework for the survivors.

According to data, approximately 3,600 festival survivors have been recognized as victims of hostile acts. The rates of injury and disability among this population indicate long-term consequences that necessitate ongoing tailored support, treatment, and rehabilitation.

Key Elements of the Decision:

* Establishment of a personal support system for survivors through a ‘single government address’ that will assist in exercising rights, coordinating between elements providing therapeutic care and ensuring continuity of rehabilitation through the Ministry of Welfare and Social Affairs.

* Expansion of responses and support for the families of survivors, recognizing their central role in the recovery and rehabilitation process.

* Development of dedicated programs for prevention, intervention, and treatment regarding substance abuse among festival survivors.

* Expansion of medical and mental health responses.

* Improvement of accessibility to mental health emergency responses for survivors and their families.

* Strengthening continuity of care by adapting physical and mental health services and managing coordinated treatment.

* Formulation of tailored rehabilitation and employment integration pathways through the Ministry of Labor, the Employment Service, and the National Insurance Institute.

* Continued development of a government digital system to enable coordination among all entities, exercise of rights, data management, and an up-to-date assessment of the situation for decision-making.

Additionally, the Directors-General committee oversight will continue its operations, and a dedicated official has been appointed within the Prime Minister's Office to coordinate the government's work, monitor the implementation of the decision, and ensure the ongoing adaptation of responses to the needs of the survivors and their families.

The plan is designed to ensure that in the coming years after the disaster, survivors of the southern festivals will continue to receive a coordinated, accessible, and tailored government response, as part of the State of Israel's ongoing commitment to accompany them through the process of rehabilitation and returning to normal life.