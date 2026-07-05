The Government on Sunday approved the proposal of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to appoint Col. (Res.) Ofir Levi as Deputy Director of the National Security Council (NSC), following the recommendation of NSC Director Shmuel Ben Ezra. Levi will assume the role, succeeding Gil Reich, who has concluded his term.

The appointment is for a period of 5 years and may be extended for additional periods, provided that the total duration of the appointment does not exceed ten years.

Col. (Res.) Ofir Levi has an extensive military and security background, which includes several senior positions, among them: Head of Doctrine for the Armored Corps, Commander of the 679th Reserve Brigade, and Deputy Commander of the 210th ‘Bashan’ Regional Division (Golan Heights). He has also served as a border defense consultant for Rafael.

Levi holds a Bachelor's degree in Behavioral Sciences with a focus on Organizational Consulting from Ariel University and a Master's degree in Political Science from the University of Haifa.