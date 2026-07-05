תיעוד מחילוץ גופת הטייס רויטרס

Indonesian authorities on Friday published footage from the recovery operation of American pilot Nicholas F. Gosselin, who was killed after separatist rebels attacked his aircraft in the eastern Papua region.

Indonesia's military confirmed that the body of the pilot had been recovered and evacuated. Military spokesperson Wirya Artadiguna said security forces are continuing efforts to locate those responsible for the attack.

According to the military, all seven passengers aboard the aircraft survived and have safely returned home. Officials previously identified the passengers as Papuans.

The West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB), an armed separatist group, claimed responsibility for the attack. Spokesperson Sebby Sambom said the group's fighters shot the American pilot after the aircraft landed in Yahukimo, Highland Papua, and then set the plane ablaze.

Sambom alleged that the aircraft had repeatedly transported Indonesian military personnel and violated the group's warning against flights into areas under rebel control. He also said the attack was intended as a message to both the Indonesian and US governments over what he described as the failure to resolve the conflict in Papua.

The TPNPB also released a video showing armed members carrying firearms and axes while raising the Morning Star flag, a symbol associated with Papuan independence.

The aircraft is operated by PT AMA, whose planes transport food, fuel, and mail to isolated communities in Papua, according to the company's website. The airline did not respond to requests for comment.

The US Embassy in Jakarta also did not immediately comment.

Papua has experienced a long-running separatist insurgency, with attacks by armed groups becoming increasingly deadly in recent years.

The incident follows the high-profile kidnapping of New Zealand pilot Phillip Mehrtens, who was seized by Papuan rebels in February 2023 after landing in the remote Nduga region and was released in September 2024.