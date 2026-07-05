For years, conventional wisdom has determined that Millennials, Gen Z and Alpha define the social media conversation. They are the digital experts, we are told. They are the ones who understand the algorithms and the memes.

Conventional wisdom is often wrong-it’s usually too simplistic to capture the reality of what’s happening on the ground. We are obsessed with chasing the "new" while completely ignoring the biggest, most potent force in our society: the 55-plus demographic. To fight the surging tide of socialism, hate of western civilization online we must embrace and encourage this segment of society to become digital activists.

We are at a crossroads: either we reclaim the narrative, or we let the DSA and communists fill the void. It is high time we teach our young people the real value of the American dream. They need perspective, and they need to be educated on the unique opportunities this nation offers. We cannot afford to let the fringe redefine what it means to be an American.

The 55 plus are true diamonds in the rough. For too long, this group has been written off, underappreciated, and kept on the sidelines, but that is a massive strategic blunder. This isn’t just another slice of the population; it is an untapped, high-octane resource for real action.

It is time to stop underestimating them. If we want to solve our problems, we need to stop looking at who we think should be doing the work and start leveraging the ones who are actually ready to get it done.

Walk into almost any community rally, local school board, solidarity march, or local organizing meeting today, and you will notice a glaring demographic reality. It isn’t the college students or twenty-somethings leading the charge on the pavement. More times than not, it is the 55+ demographic showing up. It is the Baby Boomers who are organized, who possess the life experience to recognize the historical gravity of this moment, and crucially, who have the time to dedicate to the fight.

A Big Question

Why aren’t level headed young people as engaged as we need them to be? While we unravel that complex dilemma, we cannot afford to leave our greatest asset on the sidelines. There is a massive, untapped resource waiting to be deployed: older Americans who care deeply, possess immense institutional memory, and are ready to stand on the front lines online and offline.

They only need to be given the weapons.

They hold the three essential keys to victory: the time to dedicate, the unyielding will to prevail, and the life experience to understand what’s truly at stake. They only need to be given the weapons.

To harness this power, a vital effort is now afoot across the region-with plans to expand nationwide: the creation of Digital Defender Workshops.

The goal of these workshops is simple yet revolutionary: demystify the mechanics of modern social media, teach participants how to open and secure accounts, and empower them to take strategic, coordinated action. By transforming eager community members into disciplined digital warriors, these workshops aim to flood the digital town square with truth, historical context, and unapologetic American pride.

The stakes are too high to let extremism define the future for our children. We must reclaim the narrative, or we let the DSA continue to cast America as a villain.

We must stop treating social media advocacy as a young person’s game. The new reality of American ideal defense is beautifully ironical: it is the Baby Boomers (and slightly younger)-the very generation often dismissed as tech-averse-who possess the time, the passion, and the organizational willpower to save the day. It’s time to arm them with the digital tools they need and let them lead. The 55 plus digital defender movement is in affect!

Daniel M Rosen is the President and Co-founder of IMPACT a 501c3 dedicated to organizing, empowering and mobilizing individuals to combat Jew hatred on social media and beyond. Their activities have been reported upon on NBC, CBS, FOX, WPIX, AOL.Com, AM NY ,JNS, T