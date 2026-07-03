Likud Minister Dudi Amsalem has shared new details about the heart attack he suffered, recalling the frightening moments when he realized something was seriously wrong while home alone. In an interview with Avi Shushan, Amsalem said he was alone when he suddenly experienced severe chest pain.

"It felt like there were 30 or 40 kilograms pressing on my chest," he said.

Recognizing that the symptoms were unusual, Amsalem decided to head to the hospital immediately. Rather than calling an ambulance, he contacted his driver, who took him to the hospital, where doctors performed an emergency angioplasty to restore blood flow to his heart.

Amsalem said he realized the situation was serious because he had experienced similar symptoms before and believed he reached the hospital in time to receive the treatment he needed. Despite the life-threatening ordeal, the minister said the experience did not leave him fearful.

"It doesn't frighten me," he said when asked whether the incident had changed his outlook.

The interview also touched on the abuse Amsalem says he regularly receives on social media. He claimed that even routine posts, such as wishing followers "Shabbat Shalom," attract thousands of insulting comments, though he said he does not allow them to affect him personally.

He said the attacks were especially painful after he published a post marking the anniversary of his wife's death 17 years ago. According to Amsalem, some of the hostile comments were seen by his children, adding that he cannot understand how people could write such messages.

Amsalem said he believes much of the criticism directed at him stems from his outspoken style and willingness to express his opinions openly. "In the end, I always say what's in my heart," he said.