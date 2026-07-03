For most of my life, I believed that institutions were civilisation’s safety net. They were the places we instinctively turned when facts were disputed, when principles were tested and when society needed moral leadership.

The media pursued truth, universities pursued knowledge, international organisations defended universal values, encyclopaedias separated fact from opinion. Or at least, that was the promise.

Over the past few years, many of those promises have been broken. Not just here in Britain, but across much of the democratic world.

The institutions we believed would provide moral clarity have too often become sources of moral confusion. Institutions we trusted to defend universal principles have applied them selectively. Institutions we expected to challenge prejudice have too often excused it. Institutions created to protect minorities have, in many cases, abandoned Jews.

Once you see it, you cannot unsee it. That does not mean institutions no longer matter, it means we can no longer outsource our principles to them. Because institutions do not possess courage, people do.

This week, four very different people reminded us of exactly that.

This week’s Shabbat Shalom is dedicated to those who chose principle over popularity, conviction over conformity and moral clarity over institutional convenience.

Shabbat Shalom to Mathias Döpfner.

One of the greatest failures of modern journalism has been confusing impartiality with moral neutrality. This week, Mathias Döpfner, CEO of Axel Springer, described the rise of antisemitism among today’s young people as “the greatest disgrace of our time."

That should not require courage, yet in today’s media landscape, it undoubtedly does.

More significant still is the position his company has taken. Every employee is expected to support Israel’s right to exist and oppose antisemitism. Those unwilling to uphold those principles are free to work elsewhere.

Predictably, critics have accused Döpfner of politicising journalism. The irony is that journalism has already become politicised. What Döpfner is attempting to restore is something much older than politics, moral confidence.

He is not speaking simply to the readers of The Telegraph. He is issuing a challenge to an industry that has become so afraid of drawing moral boundaries that it increasingly struggles to distinguish between legitimate criticism and prejudice.

Leadership is not following the tide, leadership is being willing to stand against it.

Shabbat Shalom to Mathias Döpfner and to those who remind us that truth requires courage long before it receives consensus.