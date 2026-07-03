IIn response to Hezbollah’s continued violations of the agreement and attacks against IDF soldiers in the Security Zone, yesterday (Thursday), the IDF precisely struck approximately 10 Hezbollah infrastructure sites in the areas of Bint Jbeil, Beit Yahoun, Kounine, and Braachit in southern Lebanon. The targeted infrastructure sites were used by Hezbollah to advance attacks against IDF soldiers operating in the Security Zone.

In addition, overnight (Friday), IDF soldiers identified a Hezbollah terrorist cell transporting weapons in a truck near the Security Zone in southern Lebanon. Following the identification, the IDF struck the truck to remove the threat to the soldiers.

Following the strike, secondary explosions were identified, indicating the presence of weapons inside the truck.