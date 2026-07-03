Lieutenant Colonel (Res.) Shaike Megiddo, 55, a resident of Psagot, passed away after contracting a severe bacterial infection affecting his heart while serving in the reserve duty.

Megiddo served at the Kirya Base in Tel Aviv. He will be laid to rest on Friday at the Psagot Cemetery.

Megiddo was hospitalized four days ago after he contracted a severe bacterial infection.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Megiddo served in a managerial role within the coronavirus response team of the Binyamin Regional Council. The council had previously praised his contribution to managing its emergency response operations.