During the General Staff situational assessment held yesterday morning (Thursday), IDF Chief of Staff LTG Eyal Zamir, in the presence of the General Staff Forum, presented an IDF Certificate of Appreciation to the Commander of the US Army's "Bravo" Battery, CPT Nathan John Pernot, and additional commanders from his battery.

The Certificate of Appreciation was awarded by the IDF in recognition of the commander, his soldiers, and the entire US air defense contingent deployed in Israel throughout the war for their service and significant contribution.

"In recent years, the US military and the IDF have demonstrated a level of partnership, professionalism, and innovation unmatched in modern warfare, making a unique contribution to the defense of the State of Israel and its civilians," the IDF stated.