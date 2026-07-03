Two unforgettable events exactly 200 years apart… completely different yet magically the same. The “Hand" of Hashem is evident in both. Tremendously meaningful, historically earth-shattering, with deep significance to the Jewish people. We need to thank Hashem for both of these miracles: the establishment of the United States of America on July 4, 1776, and the Entebbe hostage rescue on July 4, 1976.

Even though I was born and educated in the USA, my teachers spent far more time explaining the Declaration of Independence and the Founding Fathers than the incredible military victory achieved by General George Washington and his poorly equipped, inexperienced army. Yes, we studied the famous Battle of Valley Forge but it wasn’t until much later that, on my own, I read - and was amazed - by the Battle of Trenton (referred to as Washington’s high-stake gamble), the Battles of Saratoga (considered the turning point of the war), the Battle of Cowpens (considered a loss for America but a massive moral victory) and the Siege of Yorktown (known as the “Grand Finale" of America’s War of Independence).

I urge everyone to spend time reading about these battles, and I promise you will be amazed. Read about how George Washington led his army across the icy Delaware River to launch a surprise attack, how General Daniel Morgan faked a retreat which drew the British into a devastating trap, how - even when losing battles - American soldiers only retreated when they ran out of gunpowder. The courage, bravery, and heroism of these men were beyond belief, and it's thanks to their self-sacrifice that the United States came into existence.

For the last 250 years, America has, primarily, been a safe haven for Jews. While a small group of Sephardic Jews arrived in America in the mid 1600’s, the bulk of Jews started coming from Europe in the 1840’s. By 1880, the American Jewish population was 250,000. From 1881 to 1924, millions of Yiddish-speaking Jews (including all 4 of my grandparents) arrived from the Russian Empire, Poland, Romania, and Lithuania. According to my research, over 2 million Jews arrived during these 40+ years.

Those Jews were saved from the Holocaust. They thrived in America, built Torah institutions, and succeeded financially. Unfortunately, many of them also “melted" into American life, married non-Jews, and threw away thousands of years of Halakhic living.

Such is the price of freedom. One can use his/her newly found freedom to serve Hashem… while others can use that same freedom to run away. The point is clear: Hashem - as He always does - gives us the tools and the ability to choose. For the last 250 years, America has been the land of opportunity for Jews, and if a Yid chose wisely, that opportunity yielded a wonderful life of Torah and Mitzvot.

While the future does not seem bright for Jews in America, we cannot overlook the past. We must thank Hashem for the miraculous victory of General Washington, the brave soldiers of the US army - past and present - and the men and women who helped turn a young country into an international powerhouse which, more often than not, stands with Israel in her fight against evil.

Fast forward 200 years to July 4, 1976.

Exactly one week earlier (June 27th), Air France flight 139 left Tel Aviv for Paris and was hijacked during a layover in Athens. The hijackers forced the plane to fly to Entebbe International Airport in Uganda, where they were welcomed and supported by Uganda’s brutal dictator, Idi Amin. Once in Uganda, the hijackers released the non-Jewish passengers but kept 106 Jews as hostages. The terrorists threatened to kill all the hostages unless 53 fellow terrorists - currently held in Israeli jails - were released. The deadline was set for July 4th.

Here now are just some of the miracles that happened: An Israeli construction company had built the Entebbe airport terminal a few years prior and still had the blueprints! They quickly built a replica of the airport so the elite IDF commandos could practice their rescue mission. When the green light was given, 4 Israeli C-130 Hercules transport planes flew over hostile African territory at treetop level and avoided all radars! They landed at Entebbe in complete darkness, drove a fake motorcade through the main entrance (which looked like Idi Amin’s motorcade) and began attacking the terrorists and Ugandan soldiers who were supporting them. All 7 Arab terrorists were killed, plus dozens of Ugandan soldiers.

The IDF commandos loaded the hostages onto the planes, then destroyed an entire squadron of Ugandan Mig fighter jets parked in the airport (so they could not pursue them). The entire rescue mission at the airport took 53 minutes! While the operation was a huge success, there were several casualties. 3 hostages were killed in the crossfire during the raid. In addition, Dora Bloch - a 74-year-old British Israeli hostage choked on her food and had been taken to a local hospital a few days before the rescue. After the raid, Idi Amin ordered his soldiers to drag her out of bed (literally) and murder her in revenge. Finally, the most famous military casualty was the leader of the commandos, Lieutenant Colonel Yoni Netanyahu, brother of current Prime Minister, Bibi Netanyahu, who was killed by a Ugandan sniper.

We will never forget these 5 victims, but, as painful as it is, the mission was considered an incredible success. It sent shockwaves throughout the world and - 50 years later - is still considered the greatest rescue operation in modern history. Therefore, as you eat your hot dogs and apple pie and watch the fireworks show, please do not forget to thank Hashem for His mercy and kindness in guiding the brave IDF commandos on July 4, 1976, to accomplish what had never been done before!

While the founding of America and Operation Yonatan may seem completely different and disconnected, they actually share a common theme: The direct intervention of our Father in Heaven to orchestrate history with events that shape, mold, and grow His chosen nation. How privileged we are to call Hashem our King! May we merit Divine Providence in everything we do.

Shmuel Sackett is Founder and Directorof the Am Yisrael Chai Foundation.