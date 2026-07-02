אורי זכי נגד בצלם ערוץ כנסת

Uri Zaki, former chair of Meretz’s executive committee, sharply criticized B’Tzelem and said he is ashamed of having been associated with the organization in the past. In an interview with the Knesset Channel, he described the organization as “anti-Israeli" and claimed it has radicalized over the years.

“An anti-Israeli agenda, B’Tzelem in my view-I don’t even know how it calls itself an Israeli organization. It’s a disgrace," Zaki said. According to him, “I am truly ashamed that I was associated with it."

Zaki explained that in the past he identified with the organization’s activities, among other things because, in his view, it promoted values inspired by the approach of former Prime Minister Menachem Begin.

However, he added that “an organization that speaks about apartheid in the State of Israel, while Mansour Abbas sits in the coalition, shows that this is an organization that is simply anti-Israeli and works against Israel."

He also said that “B’Tzelem has become a much more extreme organization," noting that even former Labor Party leader Amir Peretz once served on its public council. “Things have changed-what can you do?" he added.