מעמד סיום קרבי דובר צה"ל

A combat completion ceremony for the Givati Brigade was held yesterday (Wednesday) at Camp Pilon, led by the Commander of the Northern Command, MG Rafi Milo; Commander of the 162nd Division, BG Sagiv Dahan; Commander of the 36th Division, BG Yiftach Norkin; Commander of the Givati Brigade, COL Netanel Shamka; along with battalion commanders, other commanders, and soldiers.

The troops of the Givati Brigade completed their mission in southern Lebanon after eight months of operations. Their deployment began with a defensive mission along the border and continued with offensive operations throughout southern Lebanon.

During this time, the troops operated in the areas of Al-Khiam and Bint Jbeil, north of the Litani River, and along the Beaufort Ridge. They dismantled hundreds of terrorist infrastructure sites, eliminated hundreds of Hezbollah terrorists, and located more than 1,000 weapons.

IDF: Commander of the Northern Command at the combat completion ceremony of the Givati Brigade: “To me, the Givati Brigade represents the values of engaging the enemy, unwavering commitment to the mission, the courage of its soldiers, and commanders who carry out every mission, at any time, with whatever resources are available. You are heroes, and the achievements we have today in this operation are thanks to you. Thank you also on behalf of the residents of northern Israel - you have changed the security reality for many years to come and have given them a great sense of security."

פעילות גבעתי בלבנון דובר צה"ל

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