Following a lengthy procedure, in accordance with the authority established by law, the Israeli Chief Rabbinate granted the Tzohar Kashrut Agency an official license on Thursday to operate as a kosher certification body.

The decision follows a legal procedure in the Supreme Court, in which Tzohar asked that its request to be recognized as a kosher certification body be considered according to the criteria outlined in the law, in an objective and fair manner. After a long period, the Director General of the Chief Rabbinate granted the license.

Under Israeli law, businesses with Tzohar certification may now present themselves as "kosher."

"This is a precedent-setting step, which can contribute to the strengthening of the kashrut system in Israel, increase transparency, lower costs, and strengthen the public's trust in kashrut. Following the decision, Tzohar has issued to most of the businesses under its supervision updated kashrut certificates that include the word 'kosher,'" the organization stated.

Tzohar's kosher certification has been in operation since 2018, supervising hundreds of businesses, hotels, and institutional kitchens, while strictly adhering to halachic law and advanced supervision mechanisms, including the orderly employment of supervisors, separating the business from the supervisor, and full public transparency.

Rabbi Emanuel Gdage, CEO of the Tzohar Kashrut, welcomed the decision, saying: “We welcome the decision to authorize Tzohar Kashrut to operate as a recognized kosher certification body. This is a historic step toward strengthening a state-recognized, professional, and supervised kosher certification system that operates in accordance with Jewish law and serves the broader public responsibly."

“Tzohar Kashrut has operated for years with professionalism, halachic responsibility, and full transparency, guided by one goal: to expand the availability of kosher certification in Israel and provide an appropriate solution for businesses and consumers who observe kashrut. We are pleased that these efforts have now received official recognition and see this as an important opportunity to broaden the reach of kosher certification and strengthen public trust in Israel’s kashrut system."