There are moments in history when election returns are more than numbers on a television screen. They are warning flares. They illuminate not merely who won or who lost, but the direction in which an entire society is moving.

New York City's recent Democratic primary elections represent precisely such a moment. Those who dismiss the victories of Democratic Socialists of America-backed candidates as nothing more than local political theater are failing to grasp the magnitude of what has just occurred.

This was not simply another election cycle. It was a declaration that one of America's most influential cities is becoming the principal laboratory for an ideological experiment ultimately intended to extend far beyond New York's borders.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani has demonstrated that he is no longer merely a municipal political figure. He has become the architect of an expanding political movement that is reshaping the Democratic Party from the grassroots upward. The victories of Darializa Avila Chevalier, Brad Lander, Claire Valdez, and other candidates aligned with his coalition were neither accidental nor isolated. They were the product of disciplined organization, ideological cohesion, and years of methodical political mobilization.

Those who cherish constitutional government, free enterprise, individual liberty, and America's historic alliance with Israel should view these developments with profound concern.

History is an uncompromising teacher. Every generation that has embraced socialism has done so believing it would somehow avoid the failures of those who came before. Every generation has insisted that "this time is different."

Yet history records a remarkably consistent pattern.

Whenever governments accumulate excessive economic power, individual liberty inevitably contracts. When the state assumes increasing control over commerce, taxation, education, healthcare, housing, and speech, citizens gradually become more dependent upon government and less capable of exercising genuine independence.

Communism represented the most extreme manifestation of this philosophy. Across the former Soviet Union, Maoist China, Cuba, Cambodia, Eastern Europe, and Venezuela, centralized political and economic control produced repression, censorship, political imprisonment, economic collapse, and untold human suffering. Tens of millions perished under communist regimes during the 20th century. Religious communities were persecuted. Independent institutions were dismantled. Property rights disappeared. Political dissent became criminalized.

The lessons are neither abstract nor academic. They are written in cemeteries across continents.

America became the world's greatest engine of prosperity not because government directed every aspect of economic life, but because free citizens possessed the liberty to innovate, compete, build businesses, create wealth, and pursue opportunity under the protection of constitutional law.

Capitalism has never promised perfection. It has, however, consistently produced greater prosperity, greater innovation, greater upward mobility, and greater political freedom than any centrally planned alternative ever devised.

The Democratic Socialists of America argue that they advocate democratic socialism rather than authoritarian communism. They contend that their platform emphasizes expanded social programs, economic equality, labor protections, and public investment while remaining fully committed to democratic institutions. We remain deeply skeptical. Ideas have consequences. Movements matter. Political culture evolves gradually before it changes dramatically.

The rhetoric increasingly embraced by the contemporary American left reflects an unmistakable hostility toward free markets, private enterprise, law enforcement, national sovereignty, and many of the institutions that have historically undergirded American stability.

Equally troubling is what this movement has come to represent for many American Jews. For generations, support for Israel occupied a broadly bipartisan place within American political life. While legitimate disagreements over Israeli government policies certainly existed, there remained widespread recognition that Israel is America's democratic ally in an extraordinarily dangerous region and that its security carried profound moral and strategic importance.

That consensus has steadily eroded. Today, increasingly influential political figures routinely accuse Israel falsely of genocide, advocate cutting military assistance, endorse campaigns aimed at isolating the Jewish state internationally, or embrace slogans and demonstrations that many Jews reasonably experience as profoundly hostile. Supporters characterize such positions as advocacy on behalf of Palestinian Arab rights. Jews in America see something very different. They see a political environment in which hostility toward the world's only Jewish state increasingly overlaps with hostility directed toward Jewish communities themselves.

That perception cannot simply be dismissed. The statistics documenting the dramatic rise in antisemitic incidents since the Hamas atrocities of October 7, 2023, have become impossible to ignore. Jewish schools have strengthened security. Synagogues have hired armed guards. University campuses have witnessed confrontations that Jewish students describe as intimidating and exclusionary. Jewish businesses have been vandalized. Families increasingly wonder whether displaying visible symbols of their faith places them at greater personal risk.

These developments should horrify every American. The Democratic Socialists of America have failed to demonstrate the moral clarity necessary to confront this crisis. The movement has appeared more willing to condemn Israel than to unequivocally condemn those whose rhetoric crosses from political disagreement into outright hatred.

Too frequently, organizations and activists aligned with this political current have tolerated slogans, demonstrations, or alliances that legitimize hostility towards American Jews. The result has been deeply corrosive. Words matter. Political rhetoric shapes public culture.

When Israel is repeatedly portrayed not merely as a democratic nation whose policies may be criticized but as a nation that is uniquely illegitimate, uniquely evil, or uniquely undeserving of existence, that rhetoric inevitably influences broader public attitudes. The systematic demonization of the world's only Jewish state is something altogether different. Jews across the land are witnessing precisely that transformation.

Their concerns deserve to be heard-not minimized. The Democratic Party itself now stands at an historic crossroads. Will it try to recapture the broad coalition that once included liberals, moderates, labor unions, ethnic communities, entrepreneurs, and staunch supporters of the United States-Israel alliance? Or will it become defined by ideological movements that view capitalism as inherently oppressive, America as fundamentally flawed, and Israel as uniquely culpable for the Middle East's tragedies? These are not peripheral questions. They will define the party's future. They may also define the nation's future.

For conservatives, however, criticism alone is insufficient. The remarkable organizational success demonstrated by the Democratic Socialists of America contains an important lesson. Political victories belong to those who organize.

Those who advocate free enterprise, constitutional liberty, educational excellence, public safety, secure borders, and strong support for America's democratic allies must demonstrate equal seriousness. Conservative organizations, Jewish advocacy groups, business leaders, civic associations, religious communities, educators, philanthropists, veterans, and concerned citizens should recognize that isolated efforts are no longer enough.

The challenge requires coordination. It requires disciplined messaging. It requires sustained voter registration. It requires community engagement throughout the year rather than only during election season. Most importantly, it requires unity.

The ideological movements reshaping New York understand that political success is cumulative. Every school board election matters. Every city council race matters. Every state legislative contest matters. Every congressional primary matters. Their long-term strategy reflects remarkable discipline.

Those who oppose that agenda cannot afford complacency. America has repeatedly overcome periods of deep political polarization because citizens ultimately chose participation over resignation. The same choice confronts us today. The future remains unwritten.

New York's primary elections do not guarantee that socialism will dominate American politics. Nor do they guarantee that constitutional conservatism will prevail. They do, however, make one reality unmistakably clear: The battle over America's future is no longer theoretical. It is underway.

Those who believe that free markets generate opportunity, that constitutional liberties deserve vigorous protection, that democratic allies such as Israel merit steadfast support, and that antisemitism in every guise demands unequivocal condemnation must now recognize the urgency of this political moment.

History rarely announces the moments that later generations identify as turning points. Often, those moments appear ordinary while they are unfolding. Only afterward do we recognize that the trajectory of events had fundamentally changed. New York has reached such a moment.

Whether this socialist surge becomes a temporary political episode or the beginning of a far broader national transformation will depend not upon speeches alone, but upon the willingness of millions of Americans to engage, organize, persuade, and vote. Democracy ultimately belongs not to those who complain the loudest, but to those who participate the most.

The time for complacency has passed. The time for principled, organized, democratic engagement has arrived.

Fern Sidman, a former NY correspondent for Arutz Sheva, is the current editor-in-chief of The Jewish Voice, a New York based publication. Her writings can be accessed at tjvnews.com