One $36 ticket now buys a shot at a prize worth $36,000: 7 round-trip flights to Israel, 11 days of luxury accommodations, a rental car, a mehudar lulav and etrog, and $18,000 cash, or the full trip itself, whichever the winner prefers.

Most families price out a Sukkot trip to Jerusalem and quietly close the tab before they even look at flights. This raffle turns that math around. A $36 ticket becomes a real shot at covering the entire trip, or walking away with the cash instead. What's included, and who's already won it, might change your mind.

This is the raffle's 31st year running. The Mannes Family of Chicago, IL, won first prize in 2025. The Braun Family of Brooklyn, NY, took second that year: 6 round-trip flights to anywhere in the continental US, valued at $2,400. A year earlier, the Palacci Family of Brooklyn, NY, had taken first, with the Rand Family, also of Brooklyn, close behind in second.

Add "More Chai" for $50, and get a chance at an extra $18,000 cash on top of the grand prize, pushing the total value to $36,000. Sixty percent of previous grand-prize winners had added it before they won.

Every ticket supports Bais Yaakov High School of Chicago, which has educated girls since 1991 with a dual curriculum built around academic, spiritual, and personal growth.

Order by July 6th, and the early bird bonus applies to every package. Buy one ticket for $36, and you'll receive two. Four tickets for $72 turn into six, and seven for $100 jumps to twelve. Fifteen tickets for $180 climb to twenty-five, and forty for $360 grow to sixty. On the larger packages, it holds too: seventy tickets for $500 becomes one hundred, and two hundred tickets for $1,000 becomes two hundred forty.

The drawing takes place September 3, 2026 (כ"א אלול תשפ"ו). The early bird bonus won't last past July 6th.