The Iranian Ministry of Education has approved a special framework for observant Jewish students in the country who will need to take the official matriculation exams on the Sabbath.

According to the decision, school secretaries may write the answers for the Jewish students, thus preventing desecration of the Sabbath.

The Tehran Jewish Committee published an official statement, reading: "With efforts and monitoring by the head of the committee's Science and Education Council, Ilan Mishalian, with the Ministry of Education, all Jewish students in all cities of our homeland Iran, may receive assistance from a secretary during exams on Shabbat."

The statement clarified that due to systemic time constraints, it is impossible to move the national final exam date to a different day, and that the procedure, which also existed in previous years, will be provided free of charge and does not require approval from the Ministry of Social Affairs, but only prior notification to school administrations.