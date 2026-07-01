The IDF and Shin Bet confirmed on Wednesday that they struck and eliminated the terrorist Adel Jihad Mohammad Asfour, a platoon commander in the military wing of the Hamas terrorist organization, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Throughout the war, Asfour advanced sniper attacks and explosive device attacks against IDF troops operating in the Gaza Strip.

In recent weeks, alongside advancing imminent terror attacks against IDF troops, Asfour also attempted to rebuild Hamas’ capabilities.

According to the IDF, the terrorist posed a threat to IDF troops operating in the Gaza Strip and was eliminated in an aerial strike.

The military noted that before the strike, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance.