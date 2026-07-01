החיפושים בחוף צילום: דוברות מד"א

Three teens were swept away on Wednesday at an unorganized beach near Palmachim in central Israel. Two of the teens were rescued and received medical treatment from Magen David Adom. The search for the third teen is ongoing.

The Fire and Rescue Service's Lehava Unit, police, and other rescue organizations are participating in the search efforts. The searches are being conducted on the shore as well as on boats and from a helicopter in the air.

The police stated that "upon receiving the report, officers from the Yavne Station together with other emergency authorities launched a widespread search on the shore and in the sea in Palmachim, using various operational means. Dozens of officers, volunteers, and local authority employees are participating in the search."