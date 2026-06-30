The Latin America Chairmen's Conference, hosted by the Israel Allies Foundation (IAF) in cooperation with the American Friends of Isaac Accords (AFOIA) of the Genesis Prize Foundation, concluded its program of high-level diplomacy in the city where the Isaac Accords were first conceived with a signing ceremony for the IAF resolution at the Argentinian parliament.

The conference, held June 28-30, brought together over 20 legislators representing more than a dozen Latin American countries, Israel Allies caucus chairs, alongside ambassadors, religious leaders, and political allies.

The gathering featured keynote remarks from Argentinian President Javier Milei, Argentina's Minister of Foreign Affairs Pablo Quirno, Argentina's Ambassador to Israel Axel Wahnish, and Brazilian Presidential candidate Flavio Bolsonaro, underscoring the high-level political weight behind the event.

When commenting on the success of the Israel Allies Foundation under the leadership of President Josh Reinstein, Brazilian Presidential candidate Flavio Bolsonaro said, "For more than twenty years, Josh has dedicated his life to uniting Christians and Jews around a common cause: faith-based diplomacy. Faith-based diplomacy is what has helped nations move their embassies to Jerusalem and stand up against antisemitism."

Throughout the three days, discussion repeatedly returned to the expansion of the Isaac Accords. Inspired by the success of the Abraham Accords, the Isaac Accords are a framework conceived by President Milei himself. Anchored in shared Judeo-Christian values, the Isaac Accords aim to increase Israel-Latin America economic cooperation, technological innovation, security collaboration, and mutual prosperity. Participants characterized the framework as a generational opportunity to forge durable alliances and lasting regional prosperity, and conference sessions throughout the week reinforced just how far that opportunity had already progressed.

President Javier Milei said, "From day one as President, I made the firm determination to place Argentina on the right side of history." He continued, "Words without actions are just words, and this region has already had too many speeches and too much inaction. Disorganized evil can only be defeated by organized good. What this region decides in the coming years will determine which side of history we end up on. There is no room for neutrality."

"President Milei views Israel not just as a strategic ally, but as a friend. An ally is a partner with mutual goals, but a friend shares similar values," said Ambassador Axel Wahnish, Argentina's Ambassador to Israel. “Now we need the unity and the force of every country in Latin America coming together to accelerate the Isaac Accords. In order for it to transcend political movements, every country must identify how the Isaac Accords will improve everyday life for its people."

A central achievement of the conference was the renewed and sharpened call for the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's undivided capital. Delegates were urged to champion the relocation of their nations' embassies to Jerusalem as the decisive step toward full participation in the Isaac Accords.

“This conference marks a defining moment as we call on courageous parliamentarians across the region to fully embrace the Isaac Accords and take the historic step of moving their nations’ embassies to Jerusalem, Israel’s undivided capital," said Josh Reinstein, President of the Israel Allies Foundation. “Through faith-based diplomacy, the Israel Allies Foundation is forging an unbreakable alliance between Israel and Latin America. By strengthening its partnership with Israel, Latin America is choosing moral clarity based on shared Judeo-Christian values, and a future of security, prosperity, and divine blessing for all our nations."

The conference also advanced the adoption of the IHRA definition of antisemitism and forged commitments to legislative responses against terrorism and extremism, producing a new level of coordinated action across Latin America's Israel Allies caucuses.

Ambassador S. Fitzgerald Haney, the AFOIA Managing Director for Latin America remarked that, "when the chairmen of Latin American Israel Allies Caucuses come together in Argentina, the country that conceived the Isaac Accords, they are not attending a conference, they are making a statement! The AFOIA, founded by The Genesis Prize Foundation, operates at the crossroads of public and private diplomacy. Co-sponsoring this conference is a direct expression of that mission and of our core conviction: that Israel's long-term security and its place in the world are built relationship by relationship, legislature by legislature, friendship by friendship. Latin America is stepping up, and we are proud to be part of it."

Leopoldo Martínez, the Latin America Director of the Israel Allies Foundation, mentioned that "this conference is a powerful testament to the extraordinary parliamentary support for Israel that exists throughout Latin America. Bringing over 20 legislators from more than a dozen countries sends a clear message that the friendship between Israel and Latin America is stronger than ever. Through the leadership of our Israel Allies Caucuses, we are building a regional coalition committed to expanding the Isaac Accords, combating antisemitism and terrorism, and advancing historic initiatives such as the relocation of additional Latin American embassies to Jerusalem, Israel's eternal and undivided capital. The legislators gathered here are shaping a new chapter in the relationship between Israel and Latin America, founded on our shared Judeo-Christian values and our common commitment to democracy, freedom, and peace."