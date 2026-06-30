A routine television appearance turned into a life-changing moment for Shira Saadon, a 29-year-old snake catcher from Kiryat Gat.

Saadon appeared on the Kan 11 program "You Have to Read This" to discuss her work and her public education efforts about snakes. The day after the broadcast, however, she received an unexpected phone call.

According to Saadon, the program's producer informed her that one of Israel's leading ear, nose and throat specialists had watched the interview and noticed an unusual finding in her neck.

"I was sure she was calling to tell me the episode had turned out great," Saadon told Mako. "Instead, she said they had received a message from a professor who believed I might have a lump on my thyroid and recommended that I get examined."

Saadon, who is also well known for her social media presence, said she was surprised by the warning. In the days that followed, she tried to check her neck herself but did not notice anything unusual.

The doctor who raised the concern was Prof. Avi Heifetz, head of the Head and Neck Surgery and Oncology Unit at the A.R.M. Center at Assuta Ramat Hahayal. While watching the program, he noticed a swelling in Saadon's neck that resembled cases he encounters while treating patients with thyroid tumors.

After contacting the program's production team, Heifetz was put in touch with Saadon, who underwent medical testing. An ultrasound revealed a suspicious thyroid nodule.

She later underwent two biopsies, but doctors have not yet reached a definitive diagnosis. She is currently awaiting further medical recommendations, which could include continued monitoring or surgery to remove the nodule.

Heifetz noted that most thyroid nodules are benign, and even when they prove to be cancerous, recovery rates are generally high. He stressed, however, that any suspicious finding should be thoroughly evaluated to determine the most appropriate course of treatment.