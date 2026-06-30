זירת הדריסה בסמוך לצופים ישי סילבר/TPS

A civilian and a Border Police officer were injured Tuesday evening in two separate incidents in which drivers breached security checkpoints in Samaria and the Jerusalem area.

The first incident occurred at the Tzufim Crossing in Samaria, where a civilian was struck by a stolen vehicle that broke through the checkpoint.

According to initial reports, a joint team of security forces and a civilian vehicle tracking company had positioned themselves to stop a vehicle suspected of being stolen. During the operation, the Arab driver rammed through the checkpoint and struck a civilian who was at the scene.

After hitting the civilian, the suspect reportedly continued driving for several hundred meters before abandoning the vehicle and fleeing on foot toward Qalqilya.

The injured civilian was evacuated to Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba for further treatment after sustaining injuries to his limbs.

Security forces launched a search of the area in an effort to locate the fleeing suspect. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

Meanwhile, Israel Police announced that Border Police officers from the Jerusalem Envelope unit arrested a driver from the Shuafat refugee camp after he attempted to force his way through the Hizma checkpoint during an operational activity.

According to police, officers signaled the driver to stop for a routine inspection, but he refused to comply, attempted to breach the checkpoint, and drove recklessly in an effort to escape.

The officers responded quickly by deploying spike strips along the road, successfully bringing the vehicle to a stop a short time later.

One Border Police officer sustained minor injuries during the operation and was evacuated for medical treatment.

A search of the vehicle uncovered three illegal residents from Judea and Samaria who were present in Israel unlawfully.

The driver and the three suspects were arrested and transferred to the Oz Police Station in the Jerusalem District for further investigation.