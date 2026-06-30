Think about this for one moment…

When scores of thousands of Iranian civilians were being slaughtered by their own Arabized/Islamized leaders, President Trump assured them that American help would soon be on the way.

Instead of acting while the executions and slaughter continued non-stop, he stalled for a month or more before doing anything.

The Donald opted for a replay of the man whom The Nation of Islam’s notorious antisemite, Louis Farakhan, dubbed the “messiah," Barack Hussein Obama in 2009-who also encouraged Iranian civilians demonstrating against a stolen election and other oppression, but like Trump today, years later, did nothing to stop the executions and massacres.

Worse…

When Israel heeded their pleas and those of the 250,000 Iranian Jews living in Israel, and provided intense air cover with its IDF, Mossad, and IAF taking out hundreds, if not thousands, of IRGC and Basij military commanders and personnel, blasting ballistic missile, drone, nuke facilities, air defense systems-dealing a critical decapitation blow by eliminating the Supreme Leader and numerous top other regime officials on the same day-

all Trump did was resort to nasty scolding of Israel and Netanyahu because they actually did what Trump said he himself was going to do before he chose useless “deals" instead, bested by masters of taqiyyah obfuscation and deceit.

They played him like a fiddle back then, and are doing likewise now. His newest “deal" is worse than the previous ones.

It frees up numerous billions of dollars to a regime which needs to be totally eradicated; allows it to acquire additional powerful ballistic missiles (poison gas canister topped off ?) and other military armaments; leaves it able to continue to potentially threaten freedom of navigation through adjacent strategically important international waters; enables the new lower echelon of mullahs and their Waffen SS Stormtrooper-like IRGC and Basij military support systems to continue to victimize the masses of Iranian people and menace external neighbors.

It will have a means to reinvigorate Hezbollah in Lebanon, preventing peace between Lebanon and Israel; and contains other pathetic elements which wind up handing the mullahs àn unbelievable win instead of non-negotiable terms of unconditional surrender, which Trump had said he’d accomplish.

When Trump is gone before long in terms of history, the mullahs will simply revert back to their tyrannical business as usual.

It’s important to reiterate:

In ways he’d never treat his black African slaver Qatari and Saudi Arab petro-potentate and Turk Kurd and Jew hating buddies, Trump routinely gets nasty with Netanyahu because the beleaguered leader of a nation in an existential war refuses to be Trump’s punching bag and scapegoat…and actually does what Trump shoots his mouth off about, but fails to deliver.

Shamefully, the American leader demanded that Israel do what no other country would be expected to do, i.e. allow itself to be repeatedly bombarded and terrorized from across the Lebanese border by Hezbollah, Sunni Hamas’s Shi’a cohorts, and not do anything to try to stop the nightmare which has made northern Israel live in shelters.

Would America put up with such destructive nonsense?

Why get obnoxious-which bully Trump and his VP attack dog seem to enjoy doing-with a nation which has been a most loyal friend and ally and requires a magnifying glass to locate on a world globe?

Tit for tat responses against such genocidal foes and their puppet masters in Tehran, accomplish NOTHING.

Instead, General Colin Powell stated what was necessary in The Powell Doctrine: swift, decisive, overwhelming force must be applied to end such serious problems as quickly as possible.

Granted, in urban settings, this becomes more difficult to achieve, but some modified version should be adopted-and I have confidence that the IDF has found ways to accomplish this.

In Israel’s case, it does so because it really has no other option and faces existential enemies who will settle for nothing less than its total annihilation.

Furthermore, despite some inadvertent errors which accompany any conflict, leading military experts, such as West Point’s Major John Spencer, who has been on the ground and closely monitored and assessed the IDF’s operations, Israel’s conduct of war in this difficult urban setting, whether in Gaza or Lebanon, has been exemplary, far surpassing any other nation’s attempts to fight in the least costly way possible for the civilian population of its foes.

Despite all the lies and vilification aimed at it by the world’s assorted combination of antisemites (real, not imaginary), masses of sheeple who are products of higher indoctrination instead of education, largely due to billions of dollars in contributions made to universities by trillionaire, black African slaver, Arab oil potentates; and international practitioners of the double standard supreme, the IDF shines compared to any of military in history in how it’s conducted this multi-front war against hundreds of millions of folks who want Israel dead.

What other military has dropped millions of leaflets, made thousands of cell phone calls, warning civilians to evacuate before striking at an enemy which habitually embeds itself with the civilian population to use them as human shields?

And by doing so, the IDF telegraphs its punch and loses the important element of surprise to save enemy civilians, inevitably costing the lives of its own precious young soldiers as a result.

Did the Allies drop warnings before firebombing Dresden?

Do the Russians do this in Ukraine?

Did America do this when it napalmed Viet Nam?

Here’s the truth as told by a leading military expert on urban warfare, perhaps the toughest variety which exists…

Stop Comparing Israel's War in Gaza to Anything. It Has No Precedent, newsweek.com

What happens to the Iranian people when this Arabized regime which despises Iran’s proud pre-Islamized past survives, which Trump’s deal allows for?

Trump brags that the mullahs will never get nukes. That’s good, but…

As long as the regime is able to acquire powerful ballistic missiles, ICBMs, drones, and so forth from their Chinese, North Korean, Russian, and who knows whatever other allies they have, what’s stopping these genocidal maniacs from placing poisonous gas canisters on ballistic missile warheads and blasting Israel with those instead?

300,000 Kurds fell victim to such WMD extermination via Iraqi Arabs in the ANFAL Campaign and other Syrian Arab atrocities in the 1980s, but continue to be slaughtered to this very day (along with Druze, Yazidi, Assyrian Christians, etc.) at the hands of Trump’s new “good buddy," the al-Qaeda jihadi leader of Syria, Ahmed al-Sharaa, who Trump, in his wisdom, said should solve the Hezbollah problem in Lebanon.

Professor Ismet Cherif Vanly’s book, “The Syrian (Arab) ‘Mein Kampf’ Against the Kurds" describes this Arab “tolerance" for “the other" nicely.

What’s needed in Iran instead is the total eradication of this ghoulish regime accompanied by hunting down its IRGC and Basij militia enforcers as completely as possible.

War crime trials à la Nuremberg need to be conducted, and IRGC and Basij military leaders need to suffer the fate so many innocent Iranian civilians did by their hands… hang them high in the public square.

Half measures will end in America’d long term actual and moral defeat.

In practically every war, especially those in which the aggressor nation is undeniable, lands where aggression is launched from are frequently lost.

To the victor go the spoils.

Iran must lose sovereignty over key coastal land areas adjacent to the Strait of Hormuz, Kharg Island, and other islands as well in the Gulf.

And because Trump is, for short term gain of lower fuel costs and midterm elections, is literally letting the tyrants who’ve hijacked Iran off the proverbial hook, they’ll be free to continue terrorizing and manipulating the entire region along with much of the rest of the world.

See what we’re in store for if we allow this monstrosity of a regime to survive in any extent at all in this current Newsweek analysis, “Why US bases in the Persian Gulf are doomed"…

America should work with new Iranian democratic leaders to arrange distribution of oil for Iran’s own domestic needs along with enough to provide the country with enough revenues to prosper-but not more so that it can revert to supplying Jew-hating proxies again.

At a future time when à firmly established democratic government emerges, the return of some-not all-sovereignty over those above mentioned territories can be discussed. But America should always retain military bases on some of that strategic territory.

History will not judge America, recognized leader of the free world, kindly if we don’t seize this unique moment and do for over ninety million Iranian people what we did for Germany and Japan…assist them to gain freedom and democratic independence.

As Israel was destined to be, in many ways, as the Hebrew Bible (aka “Old" Testament") proclaims, “a light unto the nations," America is now in a similar position to be so as well.

For such a time as this…

Carpe diem, America !

See: Settling for Half Measures Will End in America's Defeat In Its War with Iran's Masters of Obfuscation- newenglishreview.org

By now, the CIA and military intelligence should have been in touch with loyal Persian regular military commanders in the non-terrorist Artesh who can serve as leaders for a revolt of the Iranian masses to finish the job of freeing their nation. And American forces must be there to assist if necessary. Perhaps Israel too.

What happened to America’s goal for being a force for good, assisting the downtrodden to gain access to a free and democratic future?

A truly great American leader, President Harry S. Truman, risked declining popularity at home because of the monetary expenditures, but did this in Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan after WWII.

This required American boots on the ground both before (now, in Iran, if necessary to assist) and after hostilities ceased, followed by bringing in administrators, educators, and others to help transform those nations into the peaceful, democratic allies of America that they are today.

And in Iran’s case, its own petroleum should both finance this transition as well as repay America and Israel for all the destruction and death the mullahs have been responsible for via its own direct aggression and that of its genocidal proxies.

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