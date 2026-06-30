The Israel Police and the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) announced that they have completed the investigation of a 20-year-old American citizen suspected of maintaining contact with a foreign agent and carrying out assignments on behalf of Iranian intelligence operatives.

According to the investigation, conducted by the Jerusalem District Police's Major Crimes Unit, the suspect had been in contact with handlers working for Iranian intelligence over the past several months.

Investigators allege that he carried out assignments for the Iranian handlers, including documenting and photographing sensitive sites in Israel, in exchange for financial compensation.

Following the conclusion of the investigation, prosecutors filed a prosecutor's declaration against the suspect. An indictment is expected to be filed in the coming days, along with a request to remand him in custody until the conclusion of legal proceedings.

Inspector Amichai Panetta, an investigation officer in the interrogation division of the Jerusalem Police, said, "In recent months, a number of people accused of spying for the enemy have been exposed, some of whom committed the acts during wartime and thus helped the enemy carry out his plot within Israeli territory. We will continue, together with the General Security Service, to locate and expose offenses of this type, to arrest and prosecute anyone who harms and endangers the security of the state and its citizens."