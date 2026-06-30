מסתערבי מג"ב עצרו ארבעה מבריחי נשק דוברת המשטרה

Mista'arvim Border Police Southern Unit arrested last night (Monday) four suspects involved in smuggling weapons into the territory of the State of Israel during a joint operation with the IDF and under the direction of the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet).

The operation was carried out in the firing zones in the Paran sector and involved fighters from Division 80, Squadron 100, and the aerial unit of the Israel Police Operations Division. The forces acted based on precise intelligence information received from the Shin Bet.

During the operation, the suspects’ vehicle was located with the assistance of aerial assets. The undercover Mista'arvim unit, operating in coordination with both covert and overt forces, began carrying out the arrest.

According to police, during the arrest attempt the suspects tried to flee the scene, endangering the forces. During the escape, the suspects nearly ran over the soldiers operating in the area.

In response to the immediate threat, the fighters fired at the vehicle’s tires, stopped it, and took control of the four suspects. The suspects, residents of the Negev, were arrested and transferred for further Shin Bet interrogation.