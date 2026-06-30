The Iranian newspaper Hamshahri, one of the most popular and well-known dailies in the Islamic Republic, published on the front page a close-up image of United States President Donald Trump in a crosshairs.

Under the threatening image was a headline declaring "Revenge is certain." The message was accompanied by a subtitle that stated that "war criminals must be confronted."

The newspaper also included a line of quotes from several senior religious figures in Iran, who publicly called for acts of revenge following the killing of Iranian leaders and figures. The alleged assassinations were attributed mainly to Israel and the United States.

The newspaper is funded by the Iranian government, and presumably reflects its views.