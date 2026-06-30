From the outside, it looks like an ordinary home. Kids leaving for school. Laundry on the line. A family table.

Behind the door, a father and mother of ten children have been fighting a silent battle for years. One urgent expense. Another loan to cover the gap. Another month of survival.

They cut most of the debt through sheer effort. But one critical amount remains. And on July 7th, a seizure order takes effect.

If the funds are not raised in time, ten children lose the only thing they have left: a calm home, parents who can breathe, a routine they can count on.

Stop the seizure - help this family breathe>>>

They are not asking for comfort. They are asking to be saved from seizure. To breathe. To begin again.

$10,000 has already been raised. $20,000 remains. Seven days.

100 people giving $200 closes this. One person giving $1,000 changes everything.

$180 gives this family immediate oxygen. $360 stabilizes the home. $720 moves them a major step away from danger.

This is not debt. This is ten children. This is one moment when we can stop a family from falling.

Seven days left - don't let the seizure win>>>