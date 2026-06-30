An IDF soldier who participated in operational activity in the sensitive buffer zone between Israel and Syria in the Golan Heights lost a classified and secure communication device defined as having utmost operational importance, Channel 12 reported.

The phone relies on encryption technology and is used by ground and intelligence forces during combat and force management activities to send reports and receive real-time status updates. The potential damage of such a device reaching enemy hands is considered extremely high.

The defense establishment's main concern was quickly confirmed when it turned out that the special device was not left in the field, but was rather located and taken by Syrian residents.

Due to the loss of the device, the IDF had to conduct quick and widespread counterintelligence measures, which included changing codes, software updates, and switching encryption keys on many similar devices being used by forces on all fronts.